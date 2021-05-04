Man’s body found near entrance to the Upper SC State Fairgrounds

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found early Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Upper SC State Fairgrounds.

Deputies said a passerby noticed the man’s body and called them.

Deputies, EMS and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

The sheriff’s office said there are no obvious signs of foul play, but they will continue to investigate.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.