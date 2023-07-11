RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A channel catfish caught by a North Carolina man this spring broke a state record set two years ago by a fish caught in the Neuse River.

Justin Hall of Reidsville was fishing in the spring in a pond at a farm near his home when he caught the record-breaking 27-pound, 7-ounce fish, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.

Justin Hall with the new record channel catfish. Photo from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Hall had fished the same pond for years but rarely caught channel catfish from it, the news release said. He caught the monster fish on May 21.

Hall said his said his son might have broken the record earlier. Just a week before Hall’s record catch, his 13-year-old son caught one that Hall estimates was a 25-plus pounder. However, they returned it to the water, unaware of the record weight at that time.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall said.

Hall was using bread dough as bait and his Big Cat Fever Casting Rod and Zebco Big Cat XT reel.

“My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net,” Hall said.

The fish was 36.25 inches long and 24 7/8 inches in girth, officials said.