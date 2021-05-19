Marion man charged in death of Mary Ann Elvington pleads not guilty in federal court

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Marion man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in federal court to charges connected to a multi-state kidnapping and carjacking that left a woman dead.

Dominique Brand of Marion allegedly held 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington at gunpoint in her car in March, according to warrants obtained by News13. The warrants also show that Brand had a shotgun and ultimately shot her, causing her death.

Brand was charged in a three-count indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.

The indictment alleges that around March 28, Brand entered Elvington’s home in Nichols and kidnapped her, forcing her to to drive him to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and then back to Lakeview, South Carolina.

According to the indictment, Brand later shot and killed Elvington behind an abandoned grocery store at the Zion Crossroads in Marion County. Elvington’s body was found on Zion Road near Zion Grocery, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Brand remained in custody Wednesday morning. Count on News13 for updates.