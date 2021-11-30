Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Nancy Mace ‘trash in the GOP’ in heated Twitter exchange

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene sparred with fellow Republican Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Twitter Tuesday after Mace criticized Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for anti-Muslim remarks made about Minnesota Rep. Ilan Omar.

Boebert came under fire over Thanksgiving weekend when a video surfaced of her saying that she and a staffer were in a Capitol elevator when a Capitol Police officer came running by. She then noticed Omar standing nearby and reportedly said “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”

Omar has denied that the encounter happened, accusing Boebert of fabricating the story.

Mace appeared on CNN and condemned Boebert’s remarks, which prompted Greene to tweet at Mace on Tuesday morning dubbing her “the trash in the GOP Conference.”

.@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference.



Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort.



Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad.



Your out of your league. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021

Mace shot back with a series of profane emojis and an attempt to correct Greene’s suggestion that Mace does not face criticism from “the Left.”

This is what 🦇 💩 🤡 looks like. https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

*you’re



And, while I’m correcting you, I’m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan.



What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little “league.” https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

Greene later tweeted that she talked to former president Donald Trump about Mace. Mace responded by saying Greene can’t stand on her own two feet and had to “tattletale” on her.

Don’t look now, but it’s MTG unable to take the heat, running to the principle’s office to tattletale because she can’t stand on her own two feet.



Bless her heart. https://t.co/em1hBB5DXF — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

Boebert has since apologized for her anti-Muslim remarks and said she reached out to Omar’s office to speak with her directly. However, a phone call between the two ended abruptly when Boebert reportedly refused to publicly apologize.