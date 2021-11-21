Massive fire engulfs several homes on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Coast Guard is transporting firefighters to a North Carolina island after a large fire involving several structures was underway Saturday night.

The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. on Bald Head Island, a Brunswick County island that is accessible only by private ferry.

The fire, that had spread to seven structures, was underway near the Lighthouse Landing area of the island, officials said. Five of the structures that burned were confirmed as homes, according to Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew.

Officials said strong winds caused the fire to spread to nearby structures.

Other agencies in Brunswick County are working to assist Bald Head Island crews with extinguishing the fire, but must travel by ferry or barge to reach the island.

Drew told CBS 17 that 14 firefighters from Southport were taken to Bald Head Island Saturday night to help fight the fires.

There are only several hundred homes on the island and cars are not allowed. Most visitors and residents use golf carts on the island, which is across the Cape Fear River from Southport.

Officials said that four firefighters suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and no other injuries have been reported at this time.