Maxton man charged with murder in shooting of Laurinburg woman

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman is dead and a man is in jail accused of murder and other charges following a shooting Friday in Maxton, police said.

According to Maxton police, Teon Bethea is suspected of killing Sheronda Shaw of Laurinburg. Shaw died at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Police were called to the intersection of Rockingham Road and North Patterson Street to investigate a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned that Shaw already had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Bethea was arrested after an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the state Alcohol and Law Enforcement, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and law-enforcement officials in Scotland County, Police have not released any other details about the shooting or his arrest.

Bethea is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and other narcotics and weapons charges. He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Maxton police at 910-844-5667. Count on News13 for updates.