Maxton man sentenced for possession of firearm by convicted felon

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Maxton man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Documents show Jonathan Wayne Clark, 28, was involved in a deadly shooting at a birthday party July 20, 2019 in Red Springs, according to the attorney’s office. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said .40 caliber and 7.62 caliber shell casings and a Glock 23 were found at the crime scene.

John David Campbell, III., was killed in the shooting. Two other people were injured in the shooting. Two other people were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officials said Clark attended the party and had a Draco AK-47-style pistol, and when a fight broke out between people at the party, guns were drawn. There were at least 50 people at the party. During an interview with law enforcement, Clark admitted to being a gang member and associated with Folk Nation, according to the attorney’s office.

G. Normal Acker, III., who is the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced the sentence from U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.