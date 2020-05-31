Maxton mayor imposes curfew as ‘precautionary measure’

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Maxton mayor Paul Davis has imposed a curfew for the town from 8 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday, a news release from the town manager said.

Town officials say the curfew is a precautionary measure as protests erupt around the country following the death of George Floyd.

“While many of the protests over the weekend have been peaceful and without incident, some have unfortunately attracted looters and become violent,” Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson said in the release. “Protesters were in Fayetteville (NC) yesterday, Lumberton today, and there is a strong possibility that they may arrive in Maxton tonight.”

Mayor Davis is asking all citizens and business owners to observe the curfew as it will be strictly enforced by law enforcement for the safety of the general public.