Maxton police arrest man after alleged road rage incident, chase

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Maxton police arrested a man Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident and chase, according to a release from the Maxton Police Department.

Justin Mack, of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, eluding the police, expired plates, and open container, according to police. He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Police were called early Wednesday morning from a woman who said Mack tried to force her car off the road, according to the release. As police were leaving the department to intercept the cars, the woman who called pulled into the parking lot, almost being hit by Mack.

Mack also nearly hit a police car in the parking lot as he was trying to leave, according to the release. Maxton police chased Mack and he was later arrested with help from the Rowland Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The quick actions of the victim, our officers, and law enforcement partners brought a swift resolution to an incident that could have easily ended in the loss of life,” police said in the release.