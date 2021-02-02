Maxton woman charged with fatally hitting teen

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old Maxton woman has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after state troopers said she hit and killed a teenager Saturday night.

Jazmin Shiaynne Scott was driving when she hit 17-year-old Jeremiah Deese, of Maxton, while he was walking in the road at Wilson Road near McNar Road in Hoke County, according to Sgt. J.J. Sherrill with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers believe the crash was unintentional and happened after Scott’s vehicle crossed the center line, according to Sherrill.