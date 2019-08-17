Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigning in South Carolina over the weekend

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a grassroots event on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

(WBTW) – Mayor of South Bend, Indiana and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is campaigning across the Palmetto State Saturday and Sunday.

Mayor Buttigieg began his weekend by hosting a meet and greet event in Beaufort.

He is also expected to make an appearance at the College of Charleston at 5:15 Saturday, according to his official Facebook page.

On Sunday, Mayor Buttigieg is expected to make appearances on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.

He will attend a service at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Georgetown at 9:45 a.m.

His final stop in South Carolina will be at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville, where he will be hosting a town hall event at 2 p.m.