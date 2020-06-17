LIVE: Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg, city council discuss future of John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and city leaders will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the future of the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square.

In a statement released on Tuesday, city leaders said they have been working with the legal team on the issue “for some time.”

The announcement comes after state legislators and civil rights groups called for the statue’s removal over the past few days.

“We call on the Mayor, the City Council of Charleston and the South Carolina General Assembly to remove the statue,” said National Action Network Director Nelson B. Rivers. “We don’t want any more thoughts, we don’t want your prayers, we want action.”

Organizers with the Charleston Wine and Food festival also released a statement threatening to pull its events from Marion Square until the statue was removed.

“Charleston Wine + Food calls for the removal of the John C. Calhoun Monument located in Marion Square and will cease use of the space to host events until the monument has been removed,” said event organizers.

The event holds its popular Culinary Village in Marion Square for three days during its annual festival in March, which draws nearly 28,000 total attendees and provides a large economic impact for the Charleston economy.

Mayor Tecklenburg and city council will address the statue Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. Watch the press conference live above.