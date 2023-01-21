RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said.

At 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.

Police said that the victim is a McDonald’s employee. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, other McDonald’s workers helped their wounded colleague to safety by taking him to the store’s cooler, a spokeswoman with the restaurant said.

Officers and detectives were at the scene determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Raleigh police officer inside McDonald’s (Virgil Price/CBS 17)

“We are shocked by this incident at our restaurant and fully cooperating with the Raleigh Police Department in their investigation,” said owner/operator Gaffney Gunter. “Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.”

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone who believes they have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers here or call 919-996-1193.