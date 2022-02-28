SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — McDonald’s restaurants in Myrtle Beach and Florence are taking part in a hiring event as the company looks to add 5,000 people to its workforce in the Carolinas.

The hiring event started Monday and continues through Friday at participating restaurants where on-the-spot interviews are being held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Positions vary by individual restaurants with crew and management positions available. Benefits include flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare benefits, free employee meals and competitive wages, the company said.

Employees who work at least 15 hours per week for 90 days are eligible for up to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program.

The following locations are participating in the hiring event:

Anderson, S.C.

Asheville, N.C.

Charleston, S.C.

Charlotte, N.C.

Columbia, S.C.

Florence, S.C.

Greenville, S.C.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Spartanburg, S.C.

Anyone interested in working for Mcdonald’s can apply here.