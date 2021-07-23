McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends

FILE – In this June 24, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a ceremony to sign a bill preventing people from suing businesses over COVID-19 on Thursday, at Cafe Strudel in West Columbia, S.C. McMaster is one of several Republican state leaders opposing federal efforts to go door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor said while getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the right decision for him, other people reluctant to get the shot need to talk to friends, pastors and doctors and decide if it is best for them.

McMaster’s comments Thursday came as statistics show both good news and bad news with the pandemic.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the past two weeks to about 410 cases a day and the rate shows no sign of slowing down.

But health officials also announced Thursday that at least half of people in the state eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose.

McMaster also said he “will not allow for the restriction of South Carolinians in any way” when News13 asked if he would consider requiring masks a day after Los Angeles County announced it would reinstate its indoor mask mandate.

And schools are not allowed to require masks, due to the General Appropriations Bill.