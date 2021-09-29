McMaster, AG Wilson appeal decision blocking South Carolina school mask mandate ban

Gov. Henry McMaster and AG Alan Wilson appeal a judge’s decision blocking the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates (WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have appealed a judge’s decision that blocked South Carolina from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates.

The notice of appeal was filed Wednesday.

Judge Mary Gieger Lewis said Tuesday that the state’s Proviso 1.108 — which bans schools from requiring masks — violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and discriminates against children with disabilities.

“It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school,” Lewis wrote in her decision. “They are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities.”

Lewis also wrote “It is true that the fundamental right of a parent to decide what is best for their child cannot be ignored. It is also generally true that parents are the ones who know their children best, what is best for their health, and their ability to learn. But, those same truths apply equally to all parents, including the parents of children with disabilities, such as a minor plaintiffs here.”

