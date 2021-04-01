McMaster announces new initiative for recruitment of pharmaceutical companies

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Thursday expanding recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers in South Carolina.

The order directs the Department of Commerce to enhance their recruitment efforts and directs state agencies to place priority on buying medicines, medical devices and supplies made in South Carolina.

According to the governor’s office, the initiative is aimed at safeguarding the state from supply chain disruptions like those experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This last year has made it very clear that relying on China for life-saving medical supplies is a risk we can no longer afford, and South Carolina can lead the way when it comes to bringing the manufacturing of those products back home to the United States,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Department of Commerce will work with the South Carolina Biotechnology Innovation Organization (SCBIO) on executing the order. SCBIO is a not-for-profit life sciences and economic development organization formed to promote and expand the state’s life sciences industry.

“As a major driver and diversification of South Carolina’s growing economy, the surging impact, reach and significance of the multi-billion dollar life sciences industry in our state certainly warrants the strategic emphasis being placed on it by Governor McMaster,” said SCBIO President and CEO Sam Konduros.

Senator Lindsey Graham, CEO of Bausch & Lomb Joe Papa, and Greenville Senior Executive of Bausch & Lomb Mike Schraeder were also present for the announcement.