McMaster blames Biden for border crisis, signs order to block migrant children from being brought to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster blamed President Biden for the border crisis and signed an executive order Monday to block migrant children from being brought to South Carolina.

The order directs the Department of Social Services to prevent the federal government from placing unaccompanied migrant children in foster care and group homes in South Carolina.

“The heartbreaking humanitarian crisis on our border was created by the Biden Administration,” McMaster said. “Sending unaccompanied migrant children from the border to states like South Carolina only makes the problem worse.”

McMaster said the executive order ensures that South Carolina’s children come first and that services and care they receive aren’t disrupted.

In a letter from DSS on April 8, McMaster was notified the federal government inquired about placing some migrant children in the state.