McMaster blames democrats for gas prices after Cunningham calls for pause on South Carolina gas tax

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster blamed President Joe Biden and democrats for gas prices after democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, called for the state to temporarily pause the gas tax.

“Since Joe Biden took office the average price of gasoline in this country has increased by more than a full dollar,” a statement from McMaster’s office reads.

The statement from the governor’s office said the problem will only be worse “if Democrats pass the $1.75 trillion monstrosity,” referring to Biden’s Build Back Better bill that targets climate change and other social issues.

“Joe Cunningham’s friends have created this problem, and he’s certainly not capable of fixing it,” the statement says.

Cunningham responded to McMaster, saying the governor is just making excuses.

“If we could fill potholes with McMaster’s excuses, our roads would have been fixed a long time ago,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Governor McMaster’s opposition to the federal infrastructure bill that will send an additional $6 billion in new funding to our state demonstrates his lack of commitment to this issue.”

My statement to his opposition to temporary suspension of the gas tax to help lower costs for SC families: https://t.co/7iK7FudwzE pic.twitter.com/HC78RKIVoy — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 16, 2021

On Monday, Cunningham proposed pausing the state’s gas tax, which is currently at 26 cents per gallon.

“Gas prices are out of control and we have to get creative about how to lessen the burden on South Carolina families,” Cunningham said in a statement. “By suspending the gas tax and supplementing the lost revenue with American Rescue Plan funds or money from the state’s $1 billion budget surplus, we can help South Carolinians keep more money in their pocket without delaying or jeopardizing a single infrastructure project.”

Gas prices across the country are at record highs fueled by pandemic-related supply shortages.