COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bipartisan bill in a ceremonial signing Thursday that gives state employees paid family leave.

The bill provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave. Employees who give birth are eligible for six weeks, while new parents who don’t give birth are eligible for two weeks.

Six weeks of paid leave is also allowed for state employees who are the primary caregiver of an adopted child and two weeks for those who aren’t primarily responsible for the child.

“With the signing of this bill, we strengthen our families, our government, and our economy,” McMaster said in a statement. “This legislation gives us the ability to better serve South Carolinians by helping us recruit and retain the best and brightest to serve in state government. Most importantly, it strengthens South Carolina’s families — and with stronger families comes a stronger South Carolina.”

The bill was formally signed on May 13. The law goes into effect Oct. 1.