McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of Friday’s winter weather.

“South Carolina is expected to experience winter storm weather again this week,” McMaster said in a tweet. “Those in potentially impacted areas should begin safety preparations now. Please check your local forecasts and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary once the storm begins.”

Winter weather is possible across the entire viewing area Friday into Saturday, including the potential for ice accumulation and some snow. Several schools across the area have switched to virtual learning for Friday.