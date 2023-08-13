FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Public officials from across South Carolina are offering their condolences following the death of Sen. John Scott.

The chairman of the Florence County Democratic Party, Isaac Wilson, released a statement Sunday afternoon.

“Senator John Scott was a giant of South Carolina, a real champion for the people of this great state. For more than three decades, John Scott fought for our neighborhoods, built up our communities, and defended the people of South Carolina on every front.

We have a lost a man who firmly represented the best ideals of South Carolina. Truly, there are no words to honor the life and legacy of John Scott. I have had the honor and privilege of knowing Senator Scott for many years, as a community and political activist, Democratic Party official, and a friend.

I can only hope that I can carry on his mighty legacy of good work for our citizens of South Carolina. I pray for peace for his family and loved ones and upon the whole South Carolina community that owes so much to him.”

Gov. Henry McMaster also released a statement on his Twitter.

“Peggy and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator John Scott. With over 30 years of service in the General Assembly, he has had a profound impact on Richland County and all of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family.”

Scott was 69, according to his South Carolina Statehouse page.