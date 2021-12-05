McMaster holding Christmas open house at governor’s mansion on Monday

FILE – In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster’s third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican’s campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife Peggy are inviting people to come to the governor’s mansion Monday evening to view Christmas decorations and listen to carols.

The open house in downtown Columbia will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m..

The Columbia Garden Club is decorating the mansion, and light refreshments will be served. Simone Bryant of Benedict College has been invited to sing Christmas carols.

Admission is free, but the governor and first lady ask guests to please bring canned goods to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Guided tours of the governor’s mansion are also available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings over the next two weeks.