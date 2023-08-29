MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

McMaster said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon he made the decision as “an abundance of caution” and that he does not anticipate issuing any evacuation orders at this time.

“Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations and everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information, especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas,” McMaster said.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to cross Florida and potentially bring tropical storm conditions to South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. People in South Carolina should expect high winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, flooding due to storm surge and isolated tornadoes beginning potentially on Wednesday afternoon.

