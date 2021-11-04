‘Stunned at the overreach’: McMaster lashes out at federal vaccine mandates, will ban agencies from enforcing it

FILE – In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster’s third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican’s campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is lashing out over the federal vaccine mandates and said Thursday that he will ban agencies from enforcing it.

McMaster said it’s wrong that the government is “forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.” He called the mandates “overreach.”

“We have been stunned at the overreach of the Biden administration,” McMaster said Thursday.

McMaster said he will be issuing an executive order to stop cabinet agencies from enforcing or issuing any vaccine mandate. He will also require any agencies to report any communication with the federal government over vaccine mandates.

He also said he will be announcing more actions soon against the mandate on private businesses.

1. I will be issuing an Executive Order barring any South Carolina cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/CKmPUGi5RO — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 4, 2021

South Carolina has previously joined a lawsuit by Georgia over the mandate for federal contractors.

This comes after the government announced Thursday that companies with more than 100 employees will have to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide weekly negative tests by Jan. 4.

After vowing to fight the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate “to the gates of hell,” McMaster is attempting to make good on that promise.

“I have never seen a president go out of bounds, out of bounds of the law as this one,” McMaster said.

Leaders in Horry County are on the same page.

“Horry County will be following his lead just as we have in the past,” councilman Johnny Vaught said. “We haven’t been mistaken in doing that and I don’t think it will be a mistake to continue to do that.”

While the deadline gives employers with more than 100 employees two months to get staff vaccinated, most contacted by News13 Thursday don’t have a plan quite yet and are waiting for more guidance. Those employers do plan to comply.

“If that’s the rule the city certainly will comply,” said Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach. “I would hope that we already have a lot of our folks vaccinated.”

“So, hopefully we won’t have a large hurdle to go through although we really haven’t surveyed the staff to see whether or not they’re vaccinated,” Kruea said.

Vaught said the county has followed McMaster’s lead during the entire pandemic and the vaccine mandate will be no different.

“I’m not trying to put words in the rest of council’s mouth, but I believe they feel that following the Governor is the right thing to do,” he said.

Conway Medical Center said it is working on updated communication to the team to head toward full compliance. CMC added that most of its staff is already fully vaccinated.

Horry County Schools leaders said they’re waiting on guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education before releasing any plans.

“The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is aware of the President’s U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration Emergency Temporary Standard and its potential impact on our state’s K-12 education system given we are one of twenty six states with an OSHA-Approved State Plan that covers all employers,” SCDE said in a statement. “The SCDE has been in communication with the Governor’s Office and the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation concerning the federal Standard and is awaiting further guidance from their offices.”

While Biden said it will be better for the economy if more people are vaccinated, Vaught said it may have the opposite impact on an already-struggling labor force.

“I’m very comfortable with following the Governor’s lead,” Vaught said. “If he were to mandate it, then I would pretty much feel like I needed to go along with it, but I think he’s got better common sense than that. I think he wants to keep the state open. I think he recognizes that the worst part of this thing is over and that it’s time for us to pull up our big boy pants and get back to work again.”

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said the government’s approach is wrong.

“I believe the vaccine is the best way to get our country out of this pandemic,” Dobson said in a statement to News13. “I also believe that employers have a responsibility to provide a safe and healthy workplace for employees. However, the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is the wrong approach, as it will further strain existing resources.”