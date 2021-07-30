McMaster leads group of states urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, which Kennedy says will manufacture medical gloves as part of an effort to shore up the U.S. medical supply chain, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is leading a group of states urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

McMaster, along with 11 other governors, filed an amicus brief Thursday to allow states to make their own laws about abortion.

“There is no fight more important than the fight for life,” McMaster said in an announcement. “That is why South Carolina has stood tall and fought for life at every turn and will continue to do so until the lives of the unborn are protected once and for all.”

In the brief, McMaster argues that Roe v. Wade infringes on a state’s ability to make its own laws.

Governors from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas also joined McMaster — all states with republican governors.

More than 200 GOP members of Congress are lending support to restrictions on abortion in Mississippi, which wants to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A similar brief was filed by 228 members of the U.S. House and Senate. The high court is set to hear a legal challenge to the law later this year. Mississippi’s Republican attorney general made similar arguments last week in a brief that asks the Supreme Court to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a 24-state coalition who also filed a brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade because “it has no basis in the Constitution and has led to nothing but confusion in the courts.”

McMaster signed a bill into law in February banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat was detected. That law was suspended one day after it was signed by a federal judge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.