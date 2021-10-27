McMaster leads Republican governors against tax credits for some electric vehicles

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is leading a group of Republican governors against proposed tax credits for some electric vehicles.

The letter, addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is signed by 10 other Republican governors from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

McMaster claims the proposed EV tax credits discriminate against non-union labor.

“One proposal would provide as much as $4,500 more in tax credits for the purchase of vehicles produced by union labor,” the letter reads. “We cannot support any proposal that creates a discriminatory environment in our states by punishing autoworkers and car companies because the workers in their plants chose not to unionize.”

The letter states the legislation isn’t about supporting emerging technology but instead is to side with unions.

“By putting certain vehicles at a cost disadvantage, this legislation works against our states, undercuts our residents, and negatively impacts the U.S. economy,” the letter reads. “Congress should not enact proposals that favor vehicles produced by one workforce over another, particularly when doing so dramatically limits consumer choice and undermines larger carbon emission reduction goals.”

The letter urges congress to consider proposals that benefit all automakers including non-union shops.

Tesla, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, does not have union workers in the United States.