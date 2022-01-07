McMaster names lawyer to chair South Carolina’s health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named a Columbia-area attorney to become the next chair of the state’s health board.

McMaster announced Friday his nomination of Robert Bolchoz to the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring.

Bolchoz has experience with environmental law and has previously worked in the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and as Chief Deputy Attorney General.

Elam will remain chairman of the board until Bolchoz is confirmed by the state Senate.