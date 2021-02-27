McMaster opposes funding allocation in Biden’s stimulus package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has joined twenty of his fellow governors in opposing President Joe Biden’s stimulus package.

In a tweet, McMaster says the president is ‘punishing’ states that had a measured approach towards getting their states back to work.

“A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds.” McMaster said in a follow up tweet.

After passing in the House on Friday, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is moving to the Senate.

“Unlike all previous federal funding packages, the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.” McMaster said in a press release on Saturday.

Governors who joined the statement include Kay Ivey (R-AL), Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), Doug Ducey (R-AZ), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Brian Kemp (R-GA), Brad Little (R-ID), Eric Holcomb (R-IN), Kim Reynolds (R-IA), Laura Kelly (D-KS), Tate Reeves (R-MS), Mike Parson (R-MO), Greg Gianforte (R-MT), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Chris Sununu (R-NH), Doug Burgum (R-ND), Mike DeWine (R-OH), Kevin Stitt (R-OK), Henry McMaster (R-SC), Kristi Noem (R-SD), Bill Lee (R-TN), Spencer Cox (R-UT) and Mark Gordon (R-WY).