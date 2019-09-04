McMaster orders lane reversals on I-26 to be extended to 2 p.m. Wednesday

(WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the lane reversals on Interstate 26 to be extended until around 2 p.m.

“We are still seeing high volumes of evacuees leaving Charleston. I have directed @SCDOTPress and @SCDPS_PIO to keep the reversed lanes open for an additional 2 hours.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation Tweeted that “I-26 traffic volumes coming out of Charleston are at or near capacity, so we will continue to maintain the lane reversal as long as possible. If you are evacuating the Charleston area, you should be in your car headed out NOW.”

