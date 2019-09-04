Breaking News Alert
Category 2 Dorian: 100 miles off the Florida Coast, increasing speed
McMaster orders lane reversals on I-26 to be extended to 2 p.m. Wednesday

(WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the lane reversals on Interstate 26 to be extended until around 2 p.m.

“We are still seeing high volumes of evacuees leaving Charleston. I have directed @SCDOTPress and @SCDPS_PIO to keep the reversed lanes open for an additional 2 hours.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation Tweeted that “I-26 traffic volumes coming out of Charleston are at or near capacity, so we will continue to maintain the lane reversal as long as possible. If you are evacuating the Charleston area, you should be in your car headed out NOW.”

We have compiled a list of helpful links for South Carolinians ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Need to find a shelter or sign-up for SC’s Code Red Alerts? Click here.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER 13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.

