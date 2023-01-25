MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) plans to file a petition for a rehearing over the state supreme court’s decision to block an abortion ban, he said Wednesday night in his State of the State address.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 in early January that the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act — which would have banned all abortions after about six weeks — violated the state constitution’s right to privacy.

McMaster said the court determined that the law “violated a constitutional provision that was proposed and adopted before Roe v. Wade, at a time when nearly all abortions were illegal in South Carolina.”

“Respectfully, the court’s decision is at odds with the law and the facts, and the lead opinion’s results-oriented reasoning threatens to disrupt our constitutional separation of powers,” McMaster said.

McMaster said he remains confident that the law is constitutional.

“I will be filing a petition for rehearing next week, along with other state officials, and I remain optimistic that we will prevail in our historic fight to protect and defend the right to, and the sanctity of life,” McMaster said.

The court’s decision came nearly two years after McMaster signed the measure into law. The ban, which included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest or pregnancies that endangered the patient’s life, drew lawsuits almost immediately.

Currently, South Carolina bars most abortions at 20 weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.