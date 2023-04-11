COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will call on the state’s General Assembly to increase penalties for illegal gun possession and to adopt bond reforms.

The move comes just days after six people were shot following two fights that broke out during a “senior skip day” gathering Friday afternoon on the beach in Isle of Palms.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and other local officials plan to join McMaster Tuesday morning at the Statehouse in Columbia to urge lawmakers to pass legislation that increases criminal penalties for illegal gun possession and to pass bond reform before the end of the legislative session.

Two people, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were detained while coming off the beach after the Isle of Palms shooting and later arrested.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm. The other is charged with possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Cornett said during an emergency council meeting that their involvement in the shooting is unclear and that the investigation is continuing.