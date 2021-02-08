McMaster removes state accident fund director, orders investigation into contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster removed the state’s accident fund director Monday and ordered an investigation into a government contract awarded to her husband’s company.

Amy V. Cofield was removed via an executive order, effective immediately, according to the governor’s office. McMaster also requested an investigation from the State Inspector General.

“These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund,” McMaster said. “In addition to removing the director immediately, I have requested that Inspector General Brian Lamkin conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred. This is key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”

The agency’s chief counsel Erin Farthing will be acting director until McMaster nominates a permanent director and they are confirmed by the state senate.