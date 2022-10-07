MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has requested an analysis of law enforcement’s response to statewide school shooting hoaxes that were made on Wednesday.

McMaster sent a letter Friday to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel asking the agency to work with local agencies for the analysis.

“According to media coverage of the hoax calls, hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders immediately rushed to the schools, some officers made it to campus and were inside the school buildings within two minutes,” the letter reads. “I believe this situation provides our state’s law enforcement agencies with a rare opportunity to learn from this unprecedented incident; to learn what worked best and what can be improved upon.”

McMaster asked SLED to review the response and then provide best practices to law enforcement agencies across the state and public school districts.

“We must use this unfortunate event to identify all of our strengths and vulnerabilities and address any gaps identified to ensure that our children, teachers, and staff are safe at school,” McMaster said in the letter.

Several schools across the News13 viewing area were subject of the hoaxes.

The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School, along with Wilson High School in Florence and schools in the Beaufort, Charleston and Columbia areas.