McMaster responds to Biden telling governors to ‘get out of the way’ if they won’t help with vaccines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster responded to President Biden after he told governors to “get out of the way” if they won’t help with vaccines.

In a tweet, McMaster called the hypocrisy of democrats “dangerous.”

“Every day, illegal immigrants, drug dealers and sex traffickers enter the USA undocumented, unvaccinated, and untouched,” McMaster said in a tweet. “Yet American citizens wouldn’t make it into an airport like that.”

McMaster’s response comes after Biden called on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. He backed city and private mandates requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities.

Speaking Tuesday from the White House, Biden sharply criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials who have moved to block the reimposition of mask mandates to slow the delta strain of the virus. The strain is surging in their states and other parts of the country that have large numbers of unvaccinated people.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” Biden said.

Biden endorsed New York City’s move to require vaccinations to dine indoors or go to the gym, as well as corporate moves to require vaccines to return to work, and said more localities and businesses should follow suit. Such policies have been barred to varying degrees in at least seven GOP-led states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.