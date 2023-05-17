COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed legislation banning the so-called Carolina Squat and restricting other vehicle modifications.

There are two main parts of the law. One makes it illegal for a person to drive any passenger vehicle other than a pickup truck that has been raised or lowered by more than six inches. Violations will be considered a misdemeanor office with fines of $25 to $50.

The second part includes pickup trucks and makes them illegal if the “suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is raised or lowered four or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.” Violators will be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for a third offense. The third offense also carries a one-year driver’s license suspension.

The bill signed Wednesday by McMaster goes into effect 180 days after being signed by the governor. In addition, after the law goes into effect, there will be a 180-day period during which violators will only receive warning tickets.

The South Carolina Senate passed the bill 37-1 in May, a day after it passed unanimously in the House with a 102-0 vote.