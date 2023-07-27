COLUMBIA, (S.C.) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for a new boating safety and education bill.

The bill means boaters born on or after July 1, 2007, will be required to complete a safety course that is administered or approved by the state Department of Natural Resources before they can operate a boat with a 10-horsepower or greater engine.

The bill, which passed the House 97-7 and the Senate 43-0, goes into effect on Aug. 18. Violators will be subject to a fine of $50 to $300. The law does not apply to boaters on private lakes or ponds.

“With 30,000 miles of rivers and streams and the most beautiful coastline in the country, boating is a cherished pastime in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “By educating boaters and promoting responsible practices, we protect the lives of those who use our waterways and encourage more South Carolinians and visitors alike to enjoy South Carolina’s endless natural treasures.”



Information about approved boating-safety courses, including one or more boat-rental-safety courses for those renting a vessel, personal watercraft, or specialty prop craft, will be available on the DNR’s website. Boat-rental certificates will be valid for 30 days.

“We believe that this will be critically important to help underscore the importance of boating safety in South Carolina,” DNR Executive Director Robert Boyles said. “The bottom line is this new law will make a better-educated boater, a better-informed boating public, and we believe that an educated boater is a safer boater.”

The bill provides exceptions for those who have a license to operate a vessel issued by the U.S. Coast Guard; those who have a merchant mariner credential issued by the U.S. Coast Guard; those who are a nonresident in possession of a boating safety certificate or equivalency issued by another state; and those who are accompanied by a qualified boater of at least 18 years of age.

“Knowledge of boater safety is not something you pick up unless you really study it,” said state Sen. Chip Campsen said. “We have a lot of folks who do not have any experience, particularly in our oceans and estuaries, and increasingly, we see that this is needed.”

In addition to McMaster, Thursday’s ceremony was attended by Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette; state and local law enforcement officers; state agency leaders; and members of the General Assembly.