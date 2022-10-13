COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment of electric vehicle-related resources and infrastructure across the state,” according to the release. The group is made up of these agencies:

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Office of Regulatory Staff

South Carolina Department of Commerce

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

State Fiscal Accountability Authority

“The only way South Carolina has been able to maintain its status as an automotive leader for nearly three decades is by strategically adapting as the industry innovates,” McMaster said in a statement. “As the industry continues to move towards electric vehicles, South Carolina will move along with it — working to ensure that our state will continue to be seen as the idea place for manufacturers and suppliers to do business. Along with these investments comes good-paying jobs that our people will be read to take on.”

The group will also prioritize electric vehicle charging equipment along the state’s interstate highways “to compliment completion of the national network,” with an emphasis on rural areas of the state, according to the executive order.

The group is also tasked with finding loans, grants, and other funding available to the state for electric vehicle resources, according to the executive order.