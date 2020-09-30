McMaster signs off on bill to help expand rural broadband

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers have passed a bill designed to expand broadband in rural areas of the state.

The bill, which was passed by the General Assembly last week and has since been signed by the governor, has a focus on the state’s electric cooperatives.

It intends in part to authorize electric co-ops to invest in or deploy broadband facilities around areas they already serve.

“This is a big deal for South Carolina,” Representative Robert Williams of Darlington said. He was one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “The electric co-ops serve the more rural people in the most rural areas of SC. And this would give them the opportunity to reach out to those members.”

He said the pandemic has shown the need to be connected even more.

“It’s almost like electricity,” he said. “Every house needs it. Every house that has electricity needs broadband.”

He said he wants every South Carolinian to have broadband access. He hopes this bill will help accomplish that.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina represents 19 co-ops around the state. Its CEO said a few were already deploying broadband before the bill, but this clarifies things.

“We already have easements to deliver electricity,” Michael Couick said. “We need the ability to use those same easements not to put any more poles in place, but actually run the fiber on our poles an make sure its clear authority to do it.”

Among many other things, the bill also outlines how co-ops may work with other entities to bring connectivity.

“Like a telephone co-op or an AT&T, or anybody,” Couick explained. “By setting some rules about how they put the attachments on our poles and what we can do to help them attachments.”

Locally, Pee Dee Electric Cooperative said it doesn’t have any firms plans in regards to this at this point. It added that it is studying this and looking to do what’s best for its members.

