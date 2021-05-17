McMaster signs open carry bill into law

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster Monday signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law.

“I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that’s exactly what this bill does,” McMaster said in a Tweet Monday.

The bill makes South Carolina a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state and eliminates the $50 permit fee for a concealable weapon permit. It also gives permit holders the ability to openly carry a concealable weapon on them or in a vehicle unless a sign is posted that says otherwise.

The law will go into effect August 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories