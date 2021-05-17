McMaster signs open carry bill into law

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster Monday signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law.

“I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that’s exactly what this bill does,” McMaster said in a Tweet Monday.

"I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian's ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that's exactly what this bill does."



Here’s what this means for you: pic.twitter.com/MjewBtrgB2 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 17, 2021

The bill makes South Carolina a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state and eliminates the $50 permit fee for a concealable weapon permit. It also gives permit holders the ability to openly carry a concealable weapon on them or in a vehicle unless a sign is posted that says otherwise.

The law will go into effect August 15.