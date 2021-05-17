McMaster signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster Monday signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law.
“I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that’s exactly what this bill does,” McMaster said in a Tweet Monday.
The bill makes South Carolina a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state and eliminates the $50 permit fee for a concealable weapon permit. It also gives permit holders the ability to openly carry a concealable weapon on them or in a vehicle unless a sign is posted that says otherwise.
The law will go into effect August 15.