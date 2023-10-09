SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state lawmakers are reacting to Saturday morning’s deadly Hamas attack on Israel, which killed more than 700 people, including at least nine Americans.

“America and South Carolina stand firm with the State of Israel,” McMaster said. “Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization funded by the sworn enemies of both our nations. The people of Israel have our prayers and our unconditional support.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate called the attack “an assault on Western Civilization” and said “the United States must do everything we can to assist our ally Israel. As Psalm 122:6 encourages us, we must pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

South Carolina Lindsay Graham released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends and allies in Israel as they defend their homeland from this unjust invasion and attack by the terrorist group Hamas.

“It would serve Israel and the world well to respond to this outrage by launching an operation that will destroy the Hamas organization – not just contain it. I am convinced that this unprecedented and brutal attack by Hamas is not only supported by Iran, it was designed to stop peace efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel. A peace agreement between those two nations would be a nightmare for Iran and Hamas.

“Israel has lived long enough in the shadow of the Hamas terrorist organization. Israel has always been pressed by the international community to make a proportional response to any attacks and the world was ready to condemn any Israeli excesses in defending their citizens and homeland. That kind of thinking and criticism needs to come to an end. We should support Israel’s ability to eradicate this terrorist threat by any and all means necessary.”

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan posted his statement on X, saying “I stand with our ally Israel as Hamas has launched a war against them by invading “by land, sea and air using paragliders” and shooting rockets into Israel.”

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace showed her support by saying “Praying for peace and the people of Israel this morning.”