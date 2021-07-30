McMaster sued after turning down federal unemployment aid

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four jobless South Carolinians have sued Gov. Henry McMaster over his decision to exit the federal unemployment programs providing extra money to jobless residents earlier this summer.

The residents said in lawsuit filed in state court Wednesday that they are still struggling to make ends meet and have been unable to find work despite extensive job searches.

The unemployed workers are asking a judge to order state officials to rejoin the coronavirus pandemic assistance programs that provide additional federal funds to the jobless.

McMaster has previously said the extra benefits were contributing to workforce shortages across the state. A new study found that cutting the benefits may not have had the intended effect on getting people back to work.

McMaster was previously sued for requiring state employees to return to work in-person.