COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and former superintendents of education on Monday touted a change to the state’s education funding formula.

McMaster was joined at the statehouse by former Superintendents of Education Dr. Barbara Nielsen and Dr. Mick Zais.

The governor originally unveiled the proposal to reform the state’s funding formula when he shared his executive budget earlier this year. The overhaul was adopted by the state House in the budget plan passed a few weeks ago.

According to McMaster, the change would streamline education funding. Currently, there are more than two dozen lines in the budget for education funding.

“We’ve been putting bits and pieces into it trying to make it better,” McMaster said. “It turns out we just made it more complicated and has been nonresponsive.”

This change would result in one single line and gives school districts the flexibility to spend the state money where they see fit. McMaster said the overhaul modernizes the state’s education funding.

“The formula was hard for boards to understand, for parents to understand and teachers,” Nielsen said. “This is going to simplify everything by rolling everything together into one simple formula. That gives districts the flexibility to address local needs.”

The formula is based on the state’s average teacher-to-student ratio. It also increases the amount of money sent to school districts based on the number of students with disabilities and those living in poverty.

According to McMaster, no school district will see a decrease in funding. He said, on average, school districts will see a 5.6% increase in funding. Schools will get an additional $227 million if approved.

The governor also clarified which teachers would be in line for raises under this proposal. The minimum salary schedule for each step would be increased by $4,000, while the minimum starting salary for teachers would be bumped up to $40,000.

McMaster said school districts already paying teachers more than the minimum salary at each step could use the extra money they get to pay fund pay raises.

The overhaul also would require school districts to share publicly how they are spending this money.

“That is information parents need to know,” McMaster said. “It will open the door to them to understand what is happening at their school. If they see things they like, we encourage them to say so. If they see things they’d like to improve or change, we encourage them to say so.”

The Senate will be debating its budget in the coming weeks. McMaster said he thinks the Senate will also incorporate the proposal into its spending plan.