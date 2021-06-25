McMaster vetoes SC lawmakers projects in $11 billion budget

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants lawmakers to cut more than $150 million in spending on local projects out of the state budget, even choosing some of his own priorities to make a point.

McMaster issued 15 budget vetoes on Friday to the nearly $11 billion spending plan. His vetoes include six that take out money meant for 226 different things, from help for local festivals hurt by COVID-19 to body cameras and armored vehicles for local police agencies.

Individual lawmakers suggest the projects, which are then grouped together and voted on by the whole General Assembly.

McMaster says that spending should be done through a grant program.