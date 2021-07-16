McMaster will ‘not allow for the restriction of South Carolinians’ as COVID-19 cases increase

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The governor’s office said Gov. Henry McMaster “will not allow for the restriction of South Carolinians in any way” when News13 asked if he would consider requiring masks a day after Los Angeles County announced it would reinstate its indoor mask mandate.

“For over a year and a half, South Carolinians have learned about the virus, they know what to do to protect themselves from it, and the vaccine is available to anyone who wants it,” said Brian Symmes, communications director for the Governor’s Office.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) vaccine dashboard, less than 44% of South Carolina residents ages 12 and older are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, DHEC called the rise in COVID-19 cases “alarming.”

Symmes did say that South Carolinians need to be aware of the slight increase in cases and should pay attention for any symptoms they or the people around them are showing.

Los Angeles County — the largest one in the nation — said it would go back to requiring masks indoors due to the increase in cases.

A study done by WalletHub in March found that South Carolina had the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the country.