Mecklenburg County child confirmed dead from COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Mecklenburg County spokesperson has confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte that an elementary-aged child had died from COVID-19.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department reports that the death occurred last week. The age of the child and what school the child attended was not immediately provided to FOX 46 Charlotte.

We are working to confirm additional details with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte and FOX46.com for updates.