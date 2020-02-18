Medical examiner identifies man found dead in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina medical examiner on Monday identified a man who was found dead in Fairmont.

James McBryde, of Fairmont, had been listed as missing on Jan. 15, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. His body was found on Friday afternoon and sent to the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh for identification.

The medical examiner found no signs of trauma or foul play in this matter, according to Chief Edwards. An additional toxicology test will be performed, he said.

“Please keep the family of Mr. McBryde in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic and difficult time,” Chief Edwards posted on the departments Facebook page on Monday