MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A medical helicopter carrying three crew members and a patient crashed Thursday evening in Macon County, North Carolina.

According to Macon County Emergency Services, the LIFE FORCE 6 medical helicopter went down at about 7 p.m.

It happened in the area of Middle Burningtown Road and Olive Hill Road just northwest of Franklin, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said

Three of the people on board were taken by ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville with minor to moderate injuries, while another person was taken to Angel Medical Center for evaluation, authorities said.

The helicopter, based out of Andrews, North Carolina, was headed to Mission Hospital from Murphy, North Carolina, when it crashed.

The FAA was notified, and the NTSB is expected to respond Friday morning.

Middle Burningtown Road will remain closed until late Friday at the earliest as investigators work to sift through the wreckage and determine the cause of the crash, officials said.