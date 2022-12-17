CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic.

The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

“Officials from MUSC have informed us that they will no longer be providing morally and ethically repugnant ‘gender-affirming care’ that results in irrevocable and irreparable harm for minors,” said SCFC Chairman Adam Morgan, who represents Greenville.

A spokesperson for the medical university said that they do not have a dedicated pediatric/adolescent transgender endocrine clinic but confirmed they are no longer providing pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care.

“MUSC Health does not offer gender-altering surgery,” the medical university said.

The group of conservative lawmakers previously sent Freedom of Information Act requests to the medical university for records pertaining to the clinic after the American Accountability Foundation tweeted in September an excerpt claiming to be from a research report showing children as young as four had visited the center for treatment.

“The document went on to detail how 62% of children who walked through the clinic’s doors received either puberty blockers or hormone therapy,” the caucus wrote.

The group said MUSC responded to a record request on Tuesday and said the university no longer provides pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care.

An MUSC spokesperson said MUSC Health has “worked diligently to make sure that we are in compliance with the 2022-2023 Appropriations Act and proviso 23.4 and will do the same with any future legislative requirements/directives.”

According to the S.C. State House website, provision 23.4 states “no funds appropriated to MUSC pursuant to this appropriations act shall be used to fund or support any action furthering the gender transition of a minor child under the age of 16. This proviso shall not prohibit MUSC from providing medically necessary treatment that is unrelated to physical gender transition. Further, this proviso does not prohibit mental health counseling services.”

They went on to say “behavioral health and nutritional support and social services are provided, based on need, for all pediatric patients and families regardless of sex, gender orientation or race.”

The parents or legal guardians of any patient under legal age are involved in all decision-making regarding their children, according to the medical university.