Meeting set to discuss possible cemetery hidden under FL high school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA/WBTW) – The Hillsborough County School District and community leaders will host a meeting Monday to share more information about their search for a possible grave site at King High School.

At the meeting, school officials will review a timeline and go over the steps they have taken so far to find the graves.

Last week, geophysical technicians spent three days mapping and scanning more than an acre to search for clues pointing them to a possible unmarked cemetery for indigent African Americans and other citizens on the property.

A citizen claims the high school is the site of the old Ridgewood Cemetery and up to 250 graves could be beneath the ground.

Old images show an area of interest behind a building and the stadium, which is now fenced off from students.

The school district hired a surveying firm to take radar scans of the area.

Researchers said it’s possible the remains could’ve been moved years ago to the Woodlawn Cemetery, but the records are unclear.

The district has created a Historical Response Committee and is holding the meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Community leaders will gather at the school district offices, 901 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, and review information and provide input.

The survey’s results should be completed sometime this week.

